Herschel Carico

Herschel Carico, 97, was last seen in Elizabethtown at 9 a.m., according to police. 

 SUBMITTED

Pennsylvania State Police in York are looking for Herschel Carico, 97, who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Carico was last seen in Elizabethtown at 9 a.m., according to police. 

He was driving a maroon 2009 Dodge Charger with Pennsylvania registration JPV4308, police said.

Carico is about 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with white balding hair, brown eyes and glasses. 

State police ask that anyone who sees him calls 911. 