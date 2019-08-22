Pennsylvania State Police in York are looking for Herschel Carico, 97, who has been missing since Wednesday morning.
Carico was last seen in Elizabethtown at 9 a.m., according to police.
He was driving a maroon 2009 Dodge Charger with Pennsylvania registration JPV4308, police said.
Carico is about 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with white balding hair, brown eyes and glasses.
State police ask that anyone who sees him calls 911.
SOUTHEAST PA: Missing/Endangered. PSP York is searching for Herschel Carico, 97; 5'6", 120 lbs., balding/white hair, brown eyes, glasses; operating maroon 2009 Dodge Charger PA reg. JPV4308; Last seen Aug. 21 9 a.m. Elizabethtown, Lancaster Co. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/mkEELZ5jfi— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 22, 2019