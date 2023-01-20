Reader Mary Ebert was on a regular drive through West Lampeter Township when she noticed something a little off.

A road sign posted on Route 741 heading north outside the Kendig Square strip mall points forward, letting drivers know their lane can move in only one direction. But the arrow was combined with a second that pointed in the opposite direction. It looked as if the correct information was painted over an older sign that had a different use.

Ebert reached out to the Watchdog with a simple question: What does this mean?

Well, it does not mean drivers in that single lane can go either direction. The sign was a mistake, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Dave Thompson said, and it’s West Lampeter’s job to fix it.

After the Watchdog tipped off PennDOT to the issue, officials made West Lampeter aware of the sign. Dee Dee McGuire, the township’s manager, said municipal staff fixed the issue straight away. All situations are different, McGuire said, but West Lampeter tries to handle problems like this one as quickly as possible.

It’s been a few weeks since she’s been to Kendig Square, but Ebert said she plans to swing by to check out the new sign.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.