A school bus with students onboard crashed along a Penn Township road Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The bus and another vehicle collided at 3:29 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lancaster Road, near the Lancaster Inn and Suites about two miles south of Manheim, the supervisor said.

The other vehicle became wedged under the bus, according to a dispatch report.

Several minor injuries were recorded in the crash, though none that required hospitalization, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure how many students were onboard the bus or which school district the bus belonged to.

The crash happened on the same stretch of roadway where a crash killed 10-year-old Libby Miller last week.