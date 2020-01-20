Two people were injured and their Providence Township mobile home was destroyed in a fire caused by a tipped-over heater, officials said.
Willow Street fire Chief Craig Rhineer said a male and female were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and two dogs died in the Sunday night fire.
Dispatch reports show the fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at 96 Scott Road.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal Trooper Colby Shesko said the fire was reported as accidental as the result of a heater being tipped over.
Rhineer said the home was a total loss and estimated the value of the destroyed building and its contents at $50,000.
A post at the fire company's Facebook page says the fire was knocked down about 10 minutes after crews arrived. It says firefighters spent the next two hours in 20-degree weather “doing overhaul and chasing hot spots.”
Other crews on the scene included Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, Refton Fire Company and Quarryville Fire Company, with Lampeter Fire Company standing by for Willow Street during the incident, according to the Facebook post.
“We’ve had a long night,” Rhineer said Monday morning, estimating that 30 to 40 firefighters were at the scene. “We have to worry about hoses freezing and what-not; if water’s not moving through the hoses, anything the water comes in contact with outside pretty much freezes right away.”
He said the company had five calls in the last 12 hours — just an occasional busy spurt, nothing notable except the mobile home fire.
"Smoke detectors save lives," he said.