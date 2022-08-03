The Quarryville Police Department has a new member — a 2.5 feet tall and 330-pound miniature horse named Officer McGillicuddy.

Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department on Aug. 2 by Quarryville Mayor Anthony Cavallaro. He even has a custom-fitted uniform.

The newest member of the police department will be a "Community Relations Specialist" responsible for cultivating positive police and community relationships, according to Cavallaro.

Cavallaro said that Officer McGillicuddy volunteers his time at Quarryville Police Foundation events in exchange for treats, and when not on duty, he is the pet of Maddie, the 6-year-old niece of Quarryville Police Foundation board member, Kirklyn Groves.

"Although he does not give pony-rides while on duty, he always welcomes hugs from the kids," said Cavallaro.