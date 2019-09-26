Twenty-three Mini-THONs at Lancaster County schools raised $660,978 in this past school year, according to Four Diamonds.
Totals from the past two years were as follows:
- 2017-18: 27 local Mini-THONs raised $693,682
- 2016-17: 23 local Mini-THONs raised $658,593
The student-led events are modeled in part on Penn State University’s THON, a fundraising dance marathon, and the money supports childhood cancer research and “ensures that the families of all children treated for cancer at Penn State Children's Hospital have no out-of-pocket costs,” according to Four Diamonds.
Mini-THONs and smaller fundraisers leading up to them are held at various times throughout the school year.
The name Four Diamonds was taken from the title of a story written by Chris Millard, an Elizabethtown eighth-grader who died of cancer in 1972.
Overall, the nonprofit reported that more than 265 Mini-THONs in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia raised $7,286,288.64 this past year. The previous two totals were $7,036,561 in 2017-18 and $6,461,295 in 2016-17.
Lancaster County Mini-THON totals for the 2018-19 school year
|School Name
|City
|School District
|Amount Received
|Bear Creek School
|Elizabethtown
|Elizabethtown Area
|$2,768.13
|Cocalico Middle School
|Denver
|Cocalico
|$16,294.56
|Conestoga Valley High School
|Lancaster
|Conestoga Valley SD
|$16,732.34
|Donegal High School
|Mount Joy
|Donegal
|$17,141.50
|Donegal Intermediate School
|Marietta
|Donegal
|$11,741.46
|Elizabeth Martin Elementary School
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|$2,904.00
|Elizabethtown Area High School
|Elizabethtown
|Elizabethtown Area
|$80,070.72
|Elizabethtown Area Middle School
|Elizabethtown
|Elizabethtown Area
|$8,144.31
|Ephrata High School
|Ephrata
|Ephrata Area
|$12,260.00
|Ephrata Intermediate/Middle School
|Ephrata
|Ephrata Area
|$19,431.56
|Garden Spot High School
|New Holland
|Eastern Lancaster County
|$3,058.59
|Hempfield High School
|Landsville
|Hempfield
|$77,910.33
|J.P. McCaskey High School
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|$3,496.00
|Lancaster Catholic High School
|Lancaster
|Harrisburg Diocese
|$46,008.28
|Lancaster Country Day School
|Lancaster
|N/A
|$23,811.63
|Lancaster Mennonite School
|Lancaster
|N/A
|$1,795.00
|Manheim Central High School
|Manheim
|Manheim Central
|$25,529.70
|Manheim Central Middle School
|Manheim
|Manheim Central
|$11,639.21
|Manheim Township High School
|Lancaster
|Manheim Township
|$125,506.25
|Manheim Township Middle School
|Lancaster
|Manheim Township
|$38,885.60
|Penn Manor High School
|Millersville
|Penn Manor
|$45,505.51
|Reidenbaugh Elementary
|Lititz
|Manheim Township
|$8,479.56
|Warwick High School
|Lititz
|Warwick
|$61,864.23
|Source: Four Diamonds