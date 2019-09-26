Twenty-three Mini-THONs at Lancaster County schools raised $660,978 in this past school year, according to Four Diamonds.

Totals from the past two years were as follows:

The student-led events are modeled in part on Penn State University’s THON, a fundraising dance marathon, and the money supports childhood cancer research and “ensures that the families of all children treated for cancer at Penn State Children's Hospital have no out-of-pocket costs,” according to Four Diamonds.

Mini-THONs and smaller fundraisers leading up to them are held at various times throughout the school year.

The name Four Diamonds was taken from the title of a story written by Chris Millard, an Elizabethtown eighth-grader who died of cancer in 1972.

Overall, the nonprofit reported that more than 265 Mini-THONs in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia raised $7,286,288.64 this past year. The previous two totals were $7,036,561 in 2017-18 and $6,461,295 in 2016-17.

Lancaster County Mini-THON totals for the 2018-19 school year