mini-thon year-end total 2018-19

The record-breaking 2018-19 Mini-THON fundraising total of $7,286,288.64 was revealed during the 2019 Mini-THON Leadership Summit held at the Hershey Lodge on Friday, August 9, 2019.

 Jason Plotkin | COURTESY OF PENN STATE HEALTH

Twenty-three Mini-THONs at Lancaster County schools raised $660,978 in this past school year, according to Four Diamonds.

Totals from the past two years were as follows:

The student-led events are modeled in part on Penn State University’s THON, a fundraising dance marathon, and the money supports childhood cancer research and “ensures that the families of all children treated for cancer at Penn State Children's Hospital have no out-of-pocket costs,” according to Four Diamonds.

Mini-THONs and smaller fundraisers leading up to them are held at various times throughout the school year.

The name Four Diamonds was taken from the title of a story written by Chris Millard, an Elizabethtown eighth-grader who died of cancer in 1972.

Overall, the nonprofit reported that more than 265 Mini-THONs in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia raised $7,286,288.64 this past year. The previous two totals were $7,036,561 in 2017-18 and $6,461,295 in 2016-17. 

Lancaster County Mini-THON totals for the 2018-19 school year

School NameCitySchool DistrictAmount Received
Bear Creek SchoolElizabethtownElizabethtown Area$2,768.13
Cocalico Middle SchoolDenverCocalico$16,294.56
Conestoga Valley High SchoolLancasterConestoga Valley SD$16,732.34
Donegal High SchoolMount JoyDonegal$17,141.50
Donegal Intermediate SchoolMariettaDonegal$11,741.46
Elizabeth Martin Elementary SchoolLancasterLancaster$2,904.00
Elizabethtown Area High SchoolElizabethtownElizabethtown Area$80,070.72
Elizabethtown Area Middle SchoolElizabethtownElizabethtown Area$8,144.31
Ephrata High SchoolEphrataEphrata Area$12,260.00
Ephrata Intermediate/Middle SchoolEphrataEphrata Area$19,431.56
Garden Spot High SchoolNew HollandEastern Lancaster County$3,058.59
Hempfield High SchoolLandsvilleHempfield$77,910.33
J.P. McCaskey High SchoolLancasterLancaster$3,496.00
Lancaster Catholic High SchoolLancasterHarrisburg Diocese$46,008.28
Lancaster Country Day SchoolLancasterN/A$23,811.63
Lancaster Mennonite SchoolLancasterN/A$1,795.00
Manheim Central High SchoolManheimManheim Central$25,529.70
Manheim Central Middle SchoolManheimManheim Central$11,639.21
Manheim Township High SchoolLancasterManheim Township$125,506.25
Manheim Township Middle SchoolLancasterManheim Township$38,885.60
Penn Manor High SchoolMillersvillePenn Manor$45,505.51
Reidenbaugh ElementaryLititzManheim Township$8,479.56
Warwick High SchoolLititzWarwick$61,864.23
Source: Four Diamonds   