Unseasonably warm weather and sunny skies over the course of the next week could set the way for Lancaster County to reach near record-breaking temperatures.

Much of the northeast and midwest are going to be in a "mini November heat wave," AccuWeather predicts.

Lancaster County is forecast to see highs in the low 70s — similar to the conditions typically seen in September, according to AccuWeather.

🌤️ The stretch of unseasonably warm & dry weather continues today. A mix of sun & clouds with a high in the upper 60s this afternoon. Mostly sunny Friday, high near 70.° This pattern will continue through early next week. — Lancaster Weather (@LancasterWX) November 5, 2020

The average temperature for Lancaster County in early November is around 56 or 57 degrees, making the upcoming forecast temperatures upwards of 13 to 16 degrees higher than average.

This weekend, daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski predicts that next week will be much cooler with a chance of rain for much of the northeast. Current Lancaster County forecasts call for a chance of rain next Wednesday.

Records in Lancaster County:

- Nov. 6: 77 (1978)

- Nov. 7: 78 (1924)

- Nov. 8: 78 (1975)

- Nov. 9: 76 (1975)

- Nov. 10: 74 (1985)

- Nov. 11: 73 (1949)

