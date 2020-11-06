Penn Square

The sun peaks through the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Square. The square in the center of Lancaster was once called Centre Square, Market Square and Monument Square.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Unseasonably warm weather and sunny skies over the course of the next week could set the way for Lancaster County to reach near record-breaking temperatures.

Much of the northeast and midwest are going to be in a "mini November heat wave," AccuWeather predicts. 

Lancaster County is forecast to see highs in the low 70s — similar to the conditions typically seen in September, according to AccuWeather.

The average temperature for Lancaster County in early November is around 56 or 57 degrees, making the upcoming forecast temperatures upwards of 13 to 16 degrees higher than average.

This weekend, daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski predicts that next week will be much cooler with a chance of rain for much of the northeast. Current Lancaster County forecasts call for a chance of rain next Wednesday.

Records in Lancaster County:

- Nov. 6: 77 (1978)

Sign up for our newsletter

- Nov. 7: 78 (1924)

- Nov. 8: 78 (1975)

- Nov. 9: 76 (1975)

- Nov. 10: 74 (1985)

- Nov. 11: 73 (1949)

What to read next