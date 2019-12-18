YORK -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently gave the green light for a mini casino to be installed in the York Galleria Mall, according to media reports.

The casino, owned by Penn National, is proposed to open with 500 slot machines, 24 table games, sports and race gambling, casual dining, a bar and entertainment facilities, said a press release issued by the Casino City Times.

The mini casino will open in the closed Sears wing of the mall, which has 79,000 square feet of space.

WGAL reported that the opening is targeted for late 2020 or early 2021.

