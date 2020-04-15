Students at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design are spending an awful lot of time on campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Such a thing might by frowned upon, as strict social distancing guidelines remain in place at least until the end of the month. But students have figured out a way to experience campus life while at home: by recreating it on Minecraft, a world-building online video game.

“It doesn’t make up for being in the school, but it’s the closest thing we can get,” senior illustration major Cali Loftus said.

The college set up a server last month for students to interact with each other online and build their own version of the school, from the atrium to individual offices and classrooms.

It’s just one of the ways Lancaster County colleges are adapting to a pandemic that has closed campuses across the country, leaving students in relative isolation. From virtual campuses to online trivia nights, colleges here are attempting to offer their students a semblance of what campus life once was.

“One of the biggest strengths of PCAD is its supportive, close-knit community, and we didn’t want to lose that feeling when we had to end in-person classes,” said Jessica Edonick, dean of students for the art college.

Minecraft, Edonick said, “emerged as a germ-free sandbox where students could continue to foster that community that they love so much.”

Joanna Becker, one of the builders of the virtual campus, said she’s amazed by the campus that is still being developed. Soon, she said, students will add more detail and “cultivate fun interaction around every corner” – like the miniature pony students added to Edonick’s office.

“Being able to build friendships while building the college is just another cool way this server nourishes our creativity,” Becker, a junior illustration major, said.

The art college has also hosted online movie nights and workouts, shared student artwork on social media and, on Tuesday, they hosted a daylong virtual career day.

Other colleges have offered similar activities.

Franklin & Marshall College has created a “virtual Quad,” home to plenty of things to do, from a weekly trivia night that attracts hundreds of students every Tuesday to a weekly pet photo contest.

“All it takes is 5 or 10 or 15 students to create a community,” said Tim Brixius, F&M’s digital and social media strategist. “And it gives them another connection to people on campus that they find useful, particularly in times like this.”

Brixius said the college is also working on an online Q&A with actor and Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff.

At Millersville, activities include virtual conferences, intramural esports leagues and, on Thursday, an online bingo event with a special guest, drag queen Monique Heart.

One of Elizabethtown College’s offerings is a coronavirus-related online lecture series each week with college professors.

