More than 20 million birds on commercial or backyard poultry operations have been affected this year in the United States due to an outbreak of a deadly strain of avian flu that began infecting domesticated and wild birds in December.

That’s according to figures shared by officials at the US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which show that birds infected with avian influenza have been found in 31 states, including Pennsylvania.

As of Monday morning, however, no confirmed cases had been detected in Lancaster County — the fourth most productive county in the United States when it comes to poultry and eggs. No poultry operation across Pennsylvania has reported a case.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not already here, according to Carol Cardona, a professor of avian health at the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“I would say you probably have it there. You just haven’t detected it yet,” she said during an interview late last month.

That’s true because wild birds can carry the illness, and those species, flying freely, are not subject to the same scrutiny as poultry livestock, which are monitored by farmers.

The virus, she said, is highly contagious, and it’s totally plausible, locally, that infected wild birds simply have not been detected.

In late March, a deceased bald eagle tested positive for the illness in neighboring Chester County, according to officials from the state Game Commission.

It was one of more than 590 wild birds nationally that have tested positive for the virus as of early Monday, according to the CDC.

It’s believed that this strain of avian influenza made its way to the United States from Europe, carried by migrating birds, likely a species of waterfowl, Cardona said.

The strain is highly pathogenic, meaning the virus is more likely to cause illness and death in infected birds. In domesticated poultry, it’s almost always fatal, but some wild bird species may be able to overcome the illness, she said.

Stopping the spread is made more difficult, Cardona said, by the finding that some birds can be infected for up to nine days before showing symptoms of illness.

If left unchecked, the virus could spread quickly from one flock to compromise another. For that reason, entire flocks are euthanized when a single sick bird is discovered, experts said.

“We can protect those other farms, and that is what’s happening at this point,” Cardona said.

It also would be “highly inhumane” to allow infected poultry to remain alive and suffer with the fatal illness, she said. Symptoms include reduced coordination, diarrhea, nasal discharge, decreased or abnormal egg laying, lack of energy, lack of appetite and even sudden death, experts have said.

A total 24,136,429 poultry birds in 24 states had been affected by early Monday, according to the CDC.

Precautions

The last time highly pathogenic avian flu spread through Pennsylvania poultry flocks was in 1983-84, when an outbreak resulted in the deaths of more than 17 million chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl. The outbreak was worst in Lancaster County, which, at the time, accounted for 40% of the state's poultry industry.

Back then, the illness was spread mainly by farm-to-farm transmission, Cardona said. With the current strain, the risk of farm-to-farm transmission still exists, she said, but now poultry also can contract the illness directly from wild birds.

As a result, farmers and hobbyists housing domesticated poultry flocks must take precautions to keep them separate from wild birds while also maintaining good farm-to-farm biosecurity measures, Cardona said.

“If you have backyard poultry, for sure you should be protecting them at this point,” she said. “Don’t invite wild birds, of any species, to your home.”

That means eliminating conditions that might attract wild birds to areas near where poultry are housed. For example, Cardona said, domesticated poultry should not be fed in the open and feed should be kept locked up or covered, possibly beneath netting. All farmers should immediately sweep up any spilled grain, she said.

Proximity to open water sources also should be considered, she said, encouraging poultry owners to keep coops away from ponds and to fill in puddles.

“Ducks love water,” Cardona said, noting that ducks are among the main wild species that can spread the illness.

It’s unclear exactly how many bird species can carry and transmit the illness, Cardona said. But there appears to be some good news for backyard bird watchers: passerine species, which include songbirds, are not highly susceptible to the virus.

“I think people are OK to keep their bird feeders up,” she said, excluding anyone who also has backyard poultry coops.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the CDC, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people. Cardona urged people working closely with poultry or other bird species to remain vigilant.

“Of course, there is always a risk,” she said. “Influenza is clever and sneaky and not to be messed with.”

Generally, people should avoid contact with wild birds, observing them only from a distance, CDC officials said. All contact should be avoided with any bird — wild or domestic — that is dead or appears ill.

Report sick or dead birds

Locally, members of the public have been asked to report sick or dead wild birds to the state Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or via email to pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.

Sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852, state officials said.