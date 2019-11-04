A winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold at the Turkey Hill at 298 Main St. in Landisville.

The winning numbers from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 Lotto game were drawn Sunday. The numbers are 14-15-21-25-38-44.

The Turkey Hill will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The person holding the winning ticket should sign it, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There is a Pennsylvania Lottery office in Harrisburg at 1200 Fulling Mill Road, Suite 2, Middletown. It can be contacted at 717-702-8203 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other Pennsylvania Lottery offices can be found here.