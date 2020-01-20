A man who was sought on charges for a February 2019 shooting in Lancaster city that authorities said involved a drug deal has been arrested and is being held on $1 million cash bail.

Police said Raquee Jakeen McNeil, 23, is from West Virginia and was taken into custody in that state, then extradited back to Lancaster County.

Court records show McNeil unable to post bail and is in being held pending a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, on charges of aggravated assault, robbery involving serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to robbery and aggravated assault.

Police reported in February 2019 that 40-year-old Chappelle Williams shot an unidentified man in the man’s car in in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street, where he had arranged to meet Williams and McNeil for a drug deal.

At some point while in the car Williams pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, grazing his leg, police said. They reported that the victim then wrestled with Williams over control of the handgun and Williams shot him a second time, this time in the chest.

Williams was arrested days later, according to police, and the man who had been shot survived.