A Millersville woman stole more than a $500,000 from her employer in Willow Street over two and a half years, according to West Lampeter Police.

Jennifer Wilson, 43, of Millersville, was the bookkeeper for Moon Mechanical in Willow Street, according to police, and used her position to funnel $615,300 to herself, beginning in Aug. 2017.

Police said that Wilson had full access to all of Moon Mechanical’s finances and that she forged checks and deposited them to her account.

Wilson was charged with 175 counts of forgery and one count of theft by deception, police said.

She turned herself in on Jan. 31. Monetary bail was set at $50,000 and police said she was released after posting it.

Wilson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 13 at District Judge William Benner Jr.’s office, according to court documents.

Moon Mechanical is a plumbing, heating and cooling contractor on Carol Lynn Drive in Willow Street.

