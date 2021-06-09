A Millersville woman slapped and strangled another woman, then drove away from the scene while intoxicated, according to Millersville police.

Jennifer Lynn Sotack, 48, was charged with strangulation, two counts of driving under the influence, illegal operation of a vehicle without an ignition interlock and harassment.

Sostack slapped the woman in the face three times, then used her hands to apply pressure to the woman’s throat to the point where she was unable to breathe during a domestic incident at Sostack’s residence in the 600 block of Crestgate Place sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. on June 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman was eventually able to break free from Sostack after about 10 seconds, police said.

Sostack then drove away from the scene while intoxicated, later being found about half a mile away in the first block of North Duke Street with a BAC of 0.208%, according to the affidavit. Officers pulled over Sostack after she was seen crossing into oncoming traffic.

Sotack was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting a $50,000 bond, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on June 24.

Sotack has previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2007, to which she was sentenced to up to one year of confinement and four years of probation, according to court records. She also pleaded guilty to harassment the same year, to which she was sentenced to one year of probation.