A Millersville woman died in a crash that police say happened Friday on Route 222 in Manheim Township.

The crash happened at 6:10 p.m. on Route 222 southbound in the area of Hunsicker Road. The 33-year-old woman was driving southbound when she hit a passenger vehicle with one man inside, police said.

Officers arrived to find the woman unconscious, and the man in the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An off-duty paramedic was at the scene when officers arrived and was attempting life-saving measures on the woman, but the woman was declared dead at the scene by an official with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The road was closed for several hours as investigators conducted a crash reconstruction. No other information is being released, and the woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.