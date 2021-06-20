Reader Stephen Osborne of Conestoga recently wrote the Watchdog to ask: Will Millersville University’s Weather Information Center ever return?

“I own a boarding kennel so basically, I walk dogs. It’s an outside job,” explained Osborne, 63.

In other words, Osborne needs to know what weather he and his canines will face.

“I guess what I always liked about Eric Horst, he did not get hysterical like a TV weatherman … It was really good information,” Osborne said.

Horst, the school’s longtime meteorology professor, founded the center decades ago. He retired in the fall. The center’s records go back to 1914 and contain a wealth of meteorological data for Lancaster County.

Osborne will be pleased with the answer to his question, but first, the Watchdog can share the reason behind the center’s seeming disappearance is the Feb. 28 cyberattack on Millersville’s computer network.

With Horst gone and no publicly updated information visible on the site, it seemed a fair assumption that, like a storm, the Weather Information Center had simply run its course.

Not so, according to university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos.

“Much of the data is not visible to the public because of the cyberattack and those issues,” Kacskos said.

After the cyberattack, Millersville’s IT folks took many systems offline so they could go through them to make sure they're safe, she said.

“They’re going through everything very painstakingly. In fact, they’re going through, computer by computer” -- thousands in all, Kacskos said, between faculty, staff and lab computers.

There’s also a priority to that task.

“The Weather Information Center is very, very important to us, but financial is a little bit more important,” Kacskos said, referring to programs such as financial aid.

Many systems are back up and the school hopes to have public access to the Weather Information Center restored in a couple weeks, Kacskos said. In the meantime, students and staff have access to the center.

Relatedly, the school intends to hire a replacement for Horst, but that process has been stymied by the pandemic, Kacskos said. Applications for the position are being accepted until July 5 and the school hopes to have a person hired by mid-August.

So far, Millersville hasn’t been able to determine who was responsible for the cyberattack; its investigation continues.

According to a March 17 email to the Millersville University community by President Daniel Wubah, personal information belonging to a handful of individuals was obtained by the attackers. Those affected were notified.

On April 2, Wubah sent another email -- the school’s most recent on the issue -- saying the school’s cybersecurity consultants found additional information was disclosed. It’s not yet known if any additional personal information was accessed.

The university contracted with IDX, of Portland, Oregon, to provide one year of identity protection to faculty, staff and students who were enrolled or employed by Millersville during 2020-21. While people can still enroll through July 28, Millersville has spent $9,713 so far; Millersville hasn’t yet calculated the attack’s total financial impact.

But unlike recent cases in which hackers demanded - and obtained - ransom payments to restore victims’ systems and data, whoever was responsible for the Millersville attack hasn’t demanded money or anything else, according to Kacskos.