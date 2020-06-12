Millersville University plans to reopen in the fall under a hybrid approach including a combination of in-person and remote courses, university President Daniel Wubah announced Friday evening.

After Thanksgiving break, learning will continue online only until at least Dec. 6, when the fall semester ends.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of our students and employees has been at the forefront of our decisions,” Wubah said in an email to students and employees, adding that the university will implement “modifications to our campus environment that support a safe and orderly opening.”

Those modifications include monitoring and reducing “student and employee density,” requiring universal face coverings, deploying enhanced clearning measures and other efforts to mitigate health and safety risks on campus.

The announcement comes about a week after the Pennsylvania Department of Education released preliminary guidance allowing postsecondary institutions to start gradually reopening as early as June 5, but with strict social distancing and protective health measures in place.

The state’s public university system, of which Millersville is a member, approved a framework this week that allows for a return to in-person instruction in the fall.

Millersville initially considered three options for the fall: a full return, a hybrid approach or a continuation of online-only instruction.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s largest community college announced Thursday it’s extending online instruction through the fall semester.

HACC, which serves about 19,000 students at its five campuses, including one in Lancaster, has opted to remain closed until at least Dec. 31, 2020, with the exception of hands-on or experiential components of approved programs.

“One lesson I have taken from this experience is that our College can innovate at a rapid pace,” President John Sygielski stated in a message to students and employees Thursday. “I believe that we have taken on this challenge with a positive spirit and will make improvements that will extend beyond the pandemic.”

The decision, and those to come, was based on protecting the health of students and employees, Sygielski said.