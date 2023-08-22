Millersville University recently concluded a six-year fundraising campaign that topped $110 million, making it the largest in university history.
The Imagine the Possible campaign started as a three-year campaign with a $32 million goal in July 2017 but was extended for three more years with a new goal of $90 million in June 2020 after raising $44.8 million.
This latest campaign was the first in MU history with a focus entirely on students. Nearly $60 million raised went toward student learning experiences like study abroad programs, undergraduate research and credit-bearing internships.
Another $31 million went toward establishing 118 scholarship endowments and 112 annual scholarship awards.
Additionally, $7.7 million went to creating student-athlete scholarship awards and $11.6 million funded campus revitalization projects.
One such revitalization project was made possible by the largest single gift in the campaign and in MU’s history. Sam and Dena Lombardo donated $5 million to transform Brooks Hall into Lombardo Hall. Renovations are set to begin in the winter of 2024.
Once completed, Lombardo Hall will house classrooms and instructional spaces and serve as a space to host both professional and community events.
The Lombardos are known for their philanthropic endeavors in Lancaster County and have made several contributions to the university, which awarded Sam Lombardo an honorary doctorate degree in 2007. The couple gave $1.2 million to create the Lombardo Welcome Center in 2015 and announced a $3 million gift for the Lombardo College of Business in 2020.
Franklin & Marshall College also benefited from the couple’s philanthropic nature when the two gave a $5 million gift to create a Lombardo Welcome center there.
The Lombardos were among 12,086 total donors to MU’s campaign who hail from 65 Pennsylvania counties, 50 states and 22 countries and regions.