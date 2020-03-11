Millersville University is suspending face-to-face courses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

University president Daniel Wubah announced the action in an email to students and their families Wednesday morning, adding that the university does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“To ensure the safety of our community, the University has made the decision to move to alternate modes of instruction for a limited period after spring break,” Wubah said in the email.

Spring break takes place Saturday through March 20. Students should continue to attend classes as usual through Friday.

All face-to-face courses will be suspended beginning March 21. This includes the Ware Center and other off-campus locations, Wubah said. Courses will resume March 30 either online or through other technology-enhanced delivery methods, according to the email.

It is unclear how long this plan will be in place. Wubah said the university will reassess the interim measures on a weekly basis.

In the meantime, students should not return to campus after spring break. University staff, Wubah said, will report to work as usual, and student employees should contact their supervisors, according to the email.

“We are focused on ensuring our students finish the semester successfully with as little interruption as possible while safeguarding everyone’s health, safety and welfare,” Wubah wrote.

Students on campus Wednesday told LNP | LancasterOnline that they felt suspending in-person classes was perhaps an overreaction.

“We think it’s a bit ridiculous,” Matthew Lantz, a sophomore from Malvern, said.

“I think it’s overblown,” senior Shayne Gasser said.

Sophomore Ariana Ford said she understands being cautious, but she thinks the university’s decision was reactionary.

“I feel like we shouldn’t stop our lives,” Ford said, adding, “We shouldn’t let the media scare us.”

Some are concerned about the money they paid for room and board.

“Just tell me if I’m being reimbursed,” freshman Harmony Lighty said.

Lighty, a biochemistry major, said she’s also worried about how her classes will translate online.

“There’s no online version of a lab,” she said.

Millersville spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said university leadership is “in current discussions regarding reimbursements.” Faculty, she added, will receive training to move their courses online.

For Jean Zang, an Asian-American from York, the university’s announcement was just another reminder that the coronavirus – and the racism and xenophobia that come with it – isn’t going away.

Though she hasn’t experienced outright racism related to the virus at the university, Zan, a sophomore, said it’s constantly brought up in class, and she’s dealt with it outside of Millersville.

“As an Asian person, it makes me sick of hearing it,” she said.