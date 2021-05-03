On the heels of a record-breaking $1.5 million gift, Millersville University is launching a campaign to raise money for a major renovation to its 53-year-old athletic stadium, the university announced Monday.

The gift, the largest ever for Millersville’s athletic program, came from Manheim Township native and 1954 Millersville University graduate Lois Morgan. With Morgan’s support, Millersville is more than halfway to its initial $2.5 million goal.

Using all private funding, Millersville is embarking on a three-step renovation plan for Biemesderfer Stadium, built in 1968. The university’s football, field hockey, lacrosse, cross country and track and field teams — in total, about 200 athletes — use the stadium. The plan includes overhauling and expanding the locker rooms and athletic training rooms, then installing a video scoreboard and adding a new press box.

"We are so fortunate to have a supporter like Lois, and we are thankful that she sees the vision for our stadium renovation plan and trusts the University to be stewards of her gift," Millersville athletic director Miles Gallagher said.

Morgan is no stranger to the university and a lifelong sports fan. She played field hockey at Manheim Township High School but gave up the sport to focus on her studies and work at Lancaster Newspapers, now LNP Media Group. She later graduated with a degree in elementary education.

In 2018, she established The Morgan Scholarship Fund for Women’s Athletics with a gift of $500,000. Two years later, she established another $500,000 scholarship fund to help offset lost revenue from a lack of camps, facility rentals and ticketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I saw the locker rooms when I visited the field hockey team, and I thought, ’This isn’t what I picture a locker room to be,’” Morgan said. “It was time to do something. This opportunity provided that.”

The campaign to renovate Biemesderfer Stadium is one area of Millersville’s ongoing Imagine the Possible campaign, which has raised more than $7 million for university athletics since July 2017.

"Lois Morgan’s gift captures the spirit of the Imagine the Possible Campaign," university President Daniel Wubah said. "She’s following through on a vision that will make a material and lasting difference in the lives of our student athletes."