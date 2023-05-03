Millersville University will receive $100,000 as part of $1.5 million in Pennsylvania Department of Education grant funding awarded to universities partnering with school districts to bolster the special education teacher workforce.

These partnerships provide individuals who hold bachelor’s degrees with summer field experiences, mentoring by special educators during the school year and a post baccalaureate program for prekindergarten through grade 12 special education teacher certification within 18 months.

Millersville is one of 15 universities receiving a roughly $100,000 grant.

“The Shapiro administration is committed to supporting and growing Pennsylvania’s educator workforce, especially in specialized and underserved areas like special education,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin in a recent news release announcing the grants. “These grants will expedite the process of becoming a certified special educator and enable more teachers to enter the field faster.”