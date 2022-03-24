Millersville University will host 39 middle and high schools, including seven Lancaster County schools, for the annual Pennsylvania Science Olympiad this Saturday.

More than 600 students from across the state will compete in a tournament featuring events in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics field, according to a news release. Teams of 15 students each will compete in the tournament held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in multiple buildings on the Millersville campus.

Of the 15 middle school teams and 24 high school teams, the top nine and the top seven, respectively, qualify for the state tournament in Altoona on April 30.

Students could be asked to showcase laboratory skills in forensics, their knowledge of rocks and minerals or analytical code-breaking skills, said Daniel Albert, an associate professor of chemistry at Millersville who is helping to coordinate the event.

“The Science Olympiad allows students competing to grow in areas that are interesting to them,” Albert said in a news release. “It provides a challenge for those students to become excellent in their passion areas, work and train as a member of a team, and showcase their talents.”

Manheim Christian Day School and Warwick Middle School will compete at the middle school level. Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Ephrata, Manheim Central and Warwick high schools will compete at the high school level.