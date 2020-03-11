Millersville University has suspended face-to-face courses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

University president Daniel A. Wubah announced the action in an email to students and their families Wednesday morning, adding that the university does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“To ensure the safety of our community, the University has made the decision to move to alternate modes of instruction for a limited period after spring break,” Wubah said in the email.

Spring break takes place Saturday through March 20. Students should continue to attend classes as usual through Friday.

According to Wubah, all face-to-face courses will be suspended beginning March 21. This includes the Ware Center and other off-campus locations. Courses will resume March 30 either online or through other technology-enhanced delivery methods, according to the email.

The university will reassess the interim measures on a weekly basis, Wubah said. In the meantime, students should not report to campus after spring break.

University staff will report to work as usual, and student employees should contact their supervisors, according to the email.

“We are focused on ensuring our students finish the semester successfully with as little interruption as possible while safeguarding everyone’s health, safety and welfare,” Wubah wrote.

This story will be updated.