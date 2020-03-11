Millersville University announced Wednesday morning that it would be suspending all in-person classes after spring break.

University president Daniel Wubah announced the action in an email to students and their families and added that the university does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Students on campus Wednesday told LNP | LancasterOnline that they felt suspending in-person classes was perhaps an overreaction.

“We think it’s a bit ridiculous,” Matthew Lantz, a sophomore, said.

Matthew Lantz, a sophomore, said “it’s a bit ridiculous” and he wonders how he’ll be able to complete projects that rely on on-campus resources. pic.twitter.com/CKn2fRvKEc — Alex Geli (@alexgeli) March 11, 2020

“I think it’s overblown,” senior Shayne Gasser said.

Sophomore Ariana Ford said she understands being cautious, but she thinks the university’s decision was reactionary.

“I feel like we shouldn’t stop our lives,” Ford said, adding, “We shouldn’t let the media scare us.”

Some are concerned about the money they paid for room and board.

“Just tell me if I’m being reimbursed,” freshman Harmony Lighty said.

Lighty, a biochemistry major, said she’s also worried about how her classes will translate online.

“There’s no online version of a lab,” she said.

Harmony Lighty, a freshman biochemistry major, said she was expecting an announcement like this, but she’s a little concerned about online classes: “There’s no online version of a lab.” pic.twitter.com/70Z8FSqw0F — Alex Geli (@alexgeli) March 11, 2020

Millersville spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said university leadership is “in current discussions regarding reimbursements.” Faculty, she added, will receive training to move their courses online.

For Jean Zang, an Asian-American from York, the university’s announcement was just another reminder that the coronavirus – and the racism and xenophobia that come with it – isn’t going away.

Though she hasn’t experienced outright racism related to the virus at the university, Zang, a sophomore, said it’s constantly brought up in class, and she’s dealt with it outside of Millersville.

“As an Asian person, it makes me sick of hearing it,” she said.