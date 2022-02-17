Traveling hours to chase winter storms across the northeast, a group of Millersville University students — equipped with weather balloons and scientific sensors — have been conducting research for a NASA project that aims to improve snow accumulation predictions.

By studying those weather events in minute detail, researchers hope they’ll be able to learn more about snow-dumping bands within storms, which are currently poorly understood and forecasted.

The goal is to strengthen those forecasts, especially when it comes to determining just how much snow will fall, said John Yorks, a research physical scientist at NASA Goddard.

“Instead of predicting that wide range of 6 to 12 inches, hopefully, we can improve and narrow those ranges to something like 6 to 8,” said Yorks, the project’s deputy principal investigator.

First, researchers must gather detailed information from winter storms across the eastern United States, an effort supported by about 100 people, including from at least 10 universities, Yorks said.

However, there was originally a lack of coverage in the Mid-Atlantic, and Yorks said he knew Millersville University's meteorology department could fill that void. Yorks, now a PhD, is a Millersville alumnus, securing an undergraduate degree in meteorology in 2006.

“When I was at Millersville, I was lucky enough to participate in some research projects as an undergraduate, and it really opened my eyes to the research aspects of the meteorology field,” he said. “The more things you try, the more you kind of find out what you like.”

Great opportunity for students

According to Millersville meteorology professor Todd Sikora, it was clearly a great opportunity for students to participate in the project — called IMPACTS, Investigation of Microphysics and Precipitation for Atlantic Coast-Threatening Snowstorms.

And 31 students signed up, said meteorology professor Richard Clark, who chairs the university’s Earth sciences department. However, this season’s mild winter meant that only about half of them got out into the field, he said.

Still, students who participated said they were grateful for the experience. That includes Millersville senior Cameron Gonteski, a meteorology student.

“I am a much better learner in the field than I am sitting and listening to a lecture,” she said, relishing the opportunity to participate in a project that could advance forecasting while improving public safety.

Ryan Argenti, a junior meteorology student, said much the same, specifically taking pride in the fact that NASA was leading the work.

“The fact that I can say I assisted in research for NASA just rolls off the tongue amazingly,” he said.

How the research works

Typically, that fieldwork meant hours of travel, on short notice, to record storm conditions in northeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even Connecticut.

On those trips, students fixed instruments called radiosondes to helium-filled weather balloons, which they then launched into the sky — tens of thousands of feet high.

Carried by the balloons, the radiosondes record temperature, humidity and pressure while GPS signals track altitude, wind speed and direction, Clark said.

“It gives us a full profile of the atmosphere from the ground,” Clark said.

At the same time, NASA pilots would fly two separate planes at different altitudes in and above storm clouds, recording data related to cloud structure and precipitation formation while also capturing images.

The idea, Yorks said, is that all of those recordings combined would help to foster a more complete understanding of winter storms and their snowfall outcomes.

“The more samples you have the more accurate your analysis is going to be,” Yorks said, explaining that other teams are doing the same work as the Millersville students at other locations.

One hope is that the project-led improvements in forecasting will help to better plan for or thwart snow-related disruptions, including to transportation and public safety, project officials said.

Recent advancements

According to the project webpage, there have been significant advancements in sensing and monitoring technology since snowstorms were last studied in a similar way.

Despite that new technology, students still must put in a significant amount of legwork, Sikora said, applauding the Millersville team, which is made up of both experienced and novice students.

“The students are doing a lot,” he said. “It’s not just jumping in the truck and driving to a spot and sipping coffee and filling up a helium balloon.”

Among other responsibilities, the students must pay attention to forecasts and prepare and load equipment before getting to a research site, where they launch the balloons, often while working outside in cold, inclement weather. And sometimes, if something goes wrong, work must be repeated.

This year’s portion of the project began Jan. 10 and runs through the end of February. The mild winter in this region has meant that Millersville students conducted fewer balloon launches than originally hoped.

Supporting the ​Millersville work is $77,600 in funding from NASA. The entire IMPACTS project is a multimillion-dollar endeavor that began in 2020 and is expected to run through 2023, with a few interruptions due to COVID-19, Yorks said.