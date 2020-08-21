Emily Piscopo, right, of Chester Springs; gets help from her aunt Susan Piscopo, center, and her father Ed Piscopo as she moves in at South Village on the campus of Millersville University Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
A Millersville University student-worker who lives off-campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the university community was told in an an email alert Friday evening.
"It was reported to Health Services today, Aug. 21, that a Millersville University student-worker who lives off-campus tested positive for COVID-19," the alert read. "Health Services is in touch with the student who is self-isolating at their home."
The Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as people who may have been in contact with the student, have been notified, the alert stated.
The announcement comes just four days after students began moving into on-campus housing. Classes start Monday.
Some of the 850 Millersville University students who will live on campus and in university-affiliated housing this fall moved into Southern Village Monday, Aug 17, 2020. Students were asked to bring only the essentials, such as bedding, toiletries, hygiene products, laptops, school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks and a personal thermometer.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
In an attempt to mitigate the risk of community spread, the university decided to conduct at least 80% of courses online this fall. It also reduced on-campus housing capacity by 32%, from 2,200 students to 1,490.
No other information related to the positive case was immediately available.