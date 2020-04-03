A Millersville University student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the university president announced Friday evening.

The student, who lives in Millersville Borough and not in university-affiliated housing, is "doing well" and self-quarantining, Millersville President Daniel Wubah said in a letter to the campus community. The student's roommates are also in quarantine, Wubah said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is aware of the case, Wubah said, and has advised that there is a "low risk of exposure to students and employees" given the last time the student was on campus.

This marks the second Lancaster County college student to test positive for the virus. Elizabethtown College announced in March a student had tested positive.

"This development reminds us of the need for everyone to follow social distancing guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus," Wubah said.

Students in need of support, he said, are encouraged to contact the Millersville Counseling Center at 717-871-7821, chaplains within Campus Ministries, and Health Services at 717-871-5250. Employees can contact the State Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-692-7459.

