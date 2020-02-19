The Lancaster County coroner is investigating the death of a Millersville University sophomore, both the coroner and the university confirmed Wednesday morning.
The student, Huong So, 24, from Philadelphia, was found dead Tuesday night at the university's Healthy Living apartments on University Drive in Millersville, university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said.
So was a business major who started at the university in fall 2018, Kacskos said.
In an email sent to the campus community Wednesday morning, university President Daniel Wubah said So was found unconscious by her roommates and "despite attempts by emergency personnel, they were not able to revive her."
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, and it may be several weeks to determine a cause of death. At this point, he said, the death does not appear suspicious.
Wubah said students in need of support are encouraged to contact the Millersville Counseling Center at 717-871-7821, chaplains with Campus Ministries, Health Services at 717-871-5250 or the Center for Health Education and Promotions at 717-871-4141. Employees, Wubah said, can contact the State Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-692-7459.