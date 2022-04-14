While many prices continue to rise nationwide, tuition for Pennsylvania state universities, including Millersville University, will remain the same for a fourth consecutive year.

The Board of Governors for the State System of Education voted to freeze tuition for its 14 state colleges Thursday afternoon. MU previously lowered the cost of its residence halls last year, resulting in a decreased total cost of attendance.

“Millersville University is committed to giving students an exceptional and affordable education. The past couple of years have challenged our students and their families, and we need to do everything possible to contain costs,” said MU President Daniel Wubah in a statement Thursday. “With no increase in tuition and the reduced cost for the residence halls, we have decreased the total cost of attendance at Millersville University, bucking the trend in higher education.”

Basic tuition for in-state undergraduate students at state universities has been $7,716 for the last three years, according to a news release. In-state tuition at MU will remain $9,570 for 15 credits per semester, while total cost of attendance including tuition, fees, and room and board is projected to be $24,742 for the 2022-23 school year.

MU, Shippensburg and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are the three state-owned universities that charge tuition per credit.

Though the institution reduced housing and will maintain tuition costs, board and health services fees will increase incrementally for each student.

For housing, students will continue to pay $3,894 to $4,555 per semester in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, depending on what suite they live in.

The board fee will increase by 4.7%, or $100 per semester, in each of the next two years. The health services fee will increase by 2.7%, or $3 per semester, for the 2022-23 school year, with no increase for the following year.