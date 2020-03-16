The lone state-owned university in Lancaster County has announced it’s moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

The announcement, made by Millersville University President Daniel Wubah in an email to the campus community Monday afternoon, comes less than a week after the college announced face-to-face classes would temporarily be conducted remotely beginning March 30 as it did its part to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“While we all hoped that this situation would not come to pass,” Wubah wrote in his letter, “I understand the critical need to make this change in order to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus.”

Millersville students are currently on spring break through March 20. Previously arranged online courses, Wubah said, will resume March 23. Face-to-face classes, he said, will remain suspended until March 30, at which time they'll switch to remote instruction.

"We are in uncharted territory that none of us could have anticipated," Wubah wrote, later advising students not to panic and to take steps to protect their health and minimize exposure.

For more info, visit Millersville's website.