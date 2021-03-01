Online and virtual classes at Millersville University will resume Tuesday, March 2, after a wide-spread network outage on campus, the school announced on Tuesday morning.

In-person classes won't resume until Wednesday, the school said.

Monday night, Millersville University tweeted that all events and classes — both in person and online — were cancelled for Tuesday because of the network. The decision was modified less than 12 hours after the initial tweet.

Online/virtual classes will resume today, 3/2. Face to Face classes will not be held. Check email/website for details. — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) March 2, 2021

Previously reported:

Millersville University will hold no in-person or virtual classes Monday, March 1, because its network has gone down.

The school posted the following message on its website: "MU’s network is down. It’s impacting wi-fi/internet, Zoom, D2L, campus telephones and additional services. There will be no in-person or virtual classes on 3/1/21. Employees should contact their supervisors to determine on-site or remote work arrangement. Dining services will be open. Essential personnel, including dining should report to work."

No further information was available Sunday night.