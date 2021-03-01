Millersville University

The Student Memorial Center on the campus of Millersville University in Millersville on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

 VINNY TENNIS | Staff Photographer

Online and virtual classes at Millersville University will resume Tuesday, March 2, after a wide-spread network outage on campus, the school announced on Tuesday morning. 

In-person classes won't resume until Wednesday, the school said. 

Monday night, Millersville University tweeted that all events and classes — both in person and online — were cancelled for Tuesday because of the network. The decision was modified less than 12 hours after the initial tweet. 

Previously reported:

Millersville University will hold no in-person or virtual classes Monday, March 1, because its network has gone down.

The school posted the following message on its website: "MU’s network is down. It’s impacting wi-fi/internet, Zoom, D2L, campus telephones and additional services. There will be no in-person or virtual classes on 3/1/21. Employees should contact their supervisors to determine on-site or remote work arrangement. Dining services will be open. Essential personnel, including dining should report to work."

No further information was available Sunday night.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags