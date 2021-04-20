Millersville University is reminding students and faculty to practice COVID-19 health precautions after 35 cases of the virus were diagnosed on campus in the past week.

The sharp uptick in cases marks a “precarious time” on campus, the university’s Incident Management Team (IMT) said in a campus-wide message Tuesday.

Students and faculty were told to always wear a mask, be socially distanced, fill out the LiveSafe app, avoid unnecessary social events and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The IMT will meet daily to discuss additional possible safety measures, including more testing, quarantining and other campus precautions, according to the message.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 years and older, the school said.

Vaccine appointments can be made by going to VaccinateLancaster.org and clicking on “Lancaster Co. Community Vaccination Center” and then on “Register for a Vaccination Appointment.” Appointments can also be made by calling 717-588-1020.