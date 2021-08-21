Millersville University’s largest single gift in its history has come from a familiar donor.

Samuel and Dena Lombardo have gifted the public university $5 million, which will be used to renovate and rename what’s currently Brooks Hall into Lombardo Hall — the new home of the Lombardo College of Business — the school announced Thursday.

The donation brings the couple’s total contributions to $10 million. Most notably, the couple donated $3 million to bolster the college of business last year and a $1.2 million gift in 2015 toward the $7.5 million Lombardo Welcome Center, an internationally recognized zero-energy building — meaning it produces its own power through renewable means — on campus.

University President Daniel Wubah called the gift “transformational” and said the new Lombardo Hall will serve as a “collaborative and inclusive campus space that brings together business, entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Samuel Lombardo is a well-established businessman from Lititz whose last name is easily recognizable to Lancaster County foodies. His family has run Lombardo’s, an Italian restaurant in Lancaster, since 1946.

“After the last 18 months that students have gone through, we thought it was more important than ever to ensure student success by helping to provide a building that will meet their future needs,” Samuel Lombardo said. “I like giving back and now, more than ever, seems to be the appropriate time.”

New spaces at Lombardo Hall will include Innovations Court, in the original location of a basketball court, which will be an open space to host job and career fairs and other community events; a business lab; an incubator space; a student lounge; Brooks Hall Museum and student study areas.

The Lombardos’ gift, which is part of Millersville’s “Imagine the Possible” campaign, is the largest gift in the university’s history, beating out a $3.5 million contribution for nursing students from the estate of Liselotte R. Wehrheim, a 1974 alumnus, in 2019.

Millersville University isn’t the only Lancaster County institution to benefit from the Lombardos’ philanthropic work.

A $750,000 donation helped Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic get closer to its $4 million goal for its “Faces of Change” fundraising campaign, which includes renovating the 61-year-old clinic’s building.

In July, the clinic named its building at 223 N. Lime St. in Lancaster city the Sam and Dena Lombardo Health Pavilion.