A Millersville University student studying abroad in South Korea has been recalled amid fears over the coronavirus’ rapid spread through parts of Asia and Europe.

The university said Wednesday that it’s also monitoring the situation of another student in an undisclosed country.

No other details were provided about either student.

Millersville joins a growing number of U.S. colleges and universities pulling students out of study abroad programs over coronavirus concerns.

Schools such as University of Utah and Syracuse, New York, Marquette, Fairfield, Elon and George Mason universities have cancelled, suspended or postponed classes abroad, particularly in South Korea and Italy, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, other Lancaster County colleges say they’re actively monitoring students overseas.

No Franklin & Marshall College student has been pulled from studying abroad, college spokesman Peter Durantine said. However, “students are kept informed as things develop and the safety and security of the students are the College’s and the programs’ highest priority,” he said.

Sixteen F&M students voluntarily isolated themselves earlier this month as a precaution following a trip to China. No student tested positive for COVID-19.

Elizabethtown College also remains in close contact with students studying abroad, college spokeswoman Keri Straub said.

“We’re reviewing all of our upcoming overseas trips planned and monitoring where our students are currently studying abroad very closely,” she said.