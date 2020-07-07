Millersville University's president will discuss implications of the coronavirus in a webinar Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

The virtual event, hosted by the United Nations and dubbed "Confronting COVID-19 Through Innovation and Research: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic," will feature a recorded message from Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a live conversation among educators and health experts from across the globe.

Daniel Wubah, Millersville's president, will be joined by Christopher Meinel, president and CEO of Germany's Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering; Lamiaa Mohsen, dean of the school of medicine at Egypt's New Giza University; and Padmini Murthy, professor and global health direvtor at New York Medical College.

Wubah is chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' international education committee. He's also an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a microbiologist and holds a doctorate in botany.

How to watch What: "Confronting COVID-19 Through Innovation and Research: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic." When: 10 a.m. Wednesday. How: Register to watch live here.

