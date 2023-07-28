Millersville University President Daniel Wubah will be in Ghana Saturday to receive an honorary doctorate degree from his alma mater, University of Cape Coast.

Wubah is being honored alongside six others – including Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh – during a ceremony at the university named after the city of Cape Coast in southern Ghana.

Born in Ghana, Wubah is a tribal king at Breman Askiuma in the Central Region of Ghana and his royal name is Nana Ofosu Peko III. He received a bachelor of science degree with honors in botany and a diploma of education from the University of Cape Coast.

First starting in the role as Millersville University’s president in 2018, Wubah has since created a new partnership with the Academic City University in Ghana. Wubah worked with the Academic City University President and Provost Fred McBagonluri to sign a memorandum of understanding in Ghana that will open doors for short-term programs and academic and professional growth opportunities for students and faculty.

Other honorary degree recipients are Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim Vi, king of Owirenkyi Traditional Area; Kofi Koduah Sarpong, a Ghanaian business executive and consultant; Harold Stwart Amonoo-Koufi, University of Cape Coast Provost; Deborah Rose, chronic disease epidemiologist; and Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi, an associate professor at University of Missouri.

In 2022, the Annual Times Higher Education World University Rankings ranked UCC as the topmost ranked university in Ghana and number one university in West Africa.