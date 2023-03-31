Lampire Biological Laboratories has partnered with Millersville University on a life sciences incubator, a first-of-its kind collaboration for the university that will have a full-time Lampire scientist working on campus with student interns.

Based in Bucks County, Lampire uses blood from animals to make products used by drug and diagnostic companies. In addition to its labs and research centers, Lampire manages two farms where it keeps around 5,000 animals, including donkeys, cows and pigs to alligators, hamsters and rats. The privately held company has 150 employees.

Two student interns have already begun working with a Lampire scientist and research assistant at the new life science incubator which occupies existing lab space and an internal faculty office area in Millersville’s Caputo Science Hall. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the lab is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

“This opportunity will create dedicated internship and future employment opportunities at the lab on Millersville’s campus and possibly at Lampire’s other locations in Pennsylvania,” said Marc Harris, Dean of the Millersville’s College of Science and Technology.

The original terms of the lease are for one year but both Lampire and Millersville hope to have a long-term partnership, according to Harris who said a “nominal fee” has been established for use of the lab. As part of its agreement with Millersville, Lampire donated a portable hood which is being used in an auxiliary space to help students doing research.

“At Lampire, we believe collaboration is key in the life sciences industry, and our partnership with Millersville University is a prime example,” said Gregory F. Krug, Lampire’s president. “We are excited to work with the talented faculty, staff and students at Millersville to foster the next generation of scientists and advance the industry as a whole.”