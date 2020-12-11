Lancaster County’s lone public university will not raise room and board costs for the third consecutive year.

Room charges at Millersville University will remain at $3,894 to $4,953, depending on the residence hall, and board rates will remain at $2,100 per semester, the school announced Friday.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges with COVID-19, we want to do what we can to contain costs for our students and families,” university President Daniel Wubah said in a news release. “This is the third year in a row that we have either held costs flat or decreased costs, which is a reflection of our commitment to make our exceptional education affordable.”

Room and board did not increase in the 2020-21 school year, and costs decreased during the 2019-20 school year.

As for other fees, there will be a $3 per semester increase for the health and academic support fees. The student center maintenance/operations, student activity, shuttle bus and student center expansion fees will remain flat. The cost for all fees next fall will be $1,107 per semester.

Millersville’s council of trustees will consider tuition rates in January. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, meanwhile, typically votes on tuition in the spring or summer. The system’s board of governors voted in April to freeze tuition for the second straight year.

Neither Elizabethtown College nor Franklin & Marshall College have announced room and board rates for the upcoming school year.