Millersville University is moving its 2022 graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday inside due to expected inclement weather.

The university’s Weather Information Center is predicting rain and wind with temperatures dropping for both Friday night and all day Saturday, making a move indoors to Pucillo Gymnasium the best option for the “safety and comfort” of its graduates, according to a news release. Because of rising COVID cases in the area and the move indoors, masks will be required for all graduates and their guests.

Undergraduate ceremonies will also be split into three separate events Saturday. Lombardo College of Business and College of Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences graduates will walk at 9 a.m., College of Science and Technology graduates will walk at 1 p.m., and College of Education and Human Services and the School of Social Work graduates will walk at 5 p.m.

Those without a ticket can watch the ceremonies online at Millersville.edu or at an on-campus viewing site at the Winter Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 60 W. Cottage Ave.

Millersville University’s graduate ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in Pucillo Gymnasium.