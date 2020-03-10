Millersville University will host the 68th annual North Museum Science & Engineering Fair on Thursday.

The event features hundreds of Lancaster County’s sharpest young minds every year and, this year, will showcase projects by more than 300 students from over 30 local middle and high schools.

They’ll compete in the university's Student Memorial Center to earn the night’s top prize: grand champion. Last year’s grand champion was Elizabethtown Area High School senior and first-time science fair participant Logan Vogelsong, whose project, “Using Learning Algorithms to Model Proteins,” studied how modeling human body proteins could lead to the creation of improved pharmaceutical drugs.

This year’s top two winners — grand champion and senior champion — will travel to Anaheim, California, to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair from May 10 to May 15.

More than 100 local science professionals are on tap to judge throughout the day Thursday.

The public is allowed to visit between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., after the judging period. There’s no cost to attend.

