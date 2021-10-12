Some 150 people are helping stage an active shooter drill this morning at Millersville University.

The Winter Center is the staging area for the drill that includes police officers, fire fighters and EMTs as well as students portraying victims. The drill was organized by the PA Southcentral Counter Terrorism Task Force and the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Agency. It is co-sponsored on campus by the University Police and the Center for Disaster Research and Education.

The drill, which began around 7 a.m., is expected to last until 1:30 p.m.

During the exercise, emergency responders will practice “Stop the Bleed” training which focuses first on treating victims of a large-scale event. Millersville University students are currently on fall break, but roughly 30 of them will portray victims during the drill.