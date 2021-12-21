Millersville University will keep housing costs the same for the fourth consecutive year, while other fees will increase slightly.

The university’s council of trustees approved the new rates at its meeting last week.

For housing, students will continue to pay $4,040 to $4,675 per semester in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, depending on what suite they live in.

The board fee will increase by 4.7%, or $100 per semester, in each of the next two years. The health services fee will increase by 2.7%, or $3 per semester, for the 2022-23 school year, with no increase for the following year.

The increase in board, according to the university, is due to supply chain issues and the increased cost of food and delivery driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millersville University President Daniel Wubah said the campus is “certainly impacted with higher costs of food.”

“Our leadership team continues to focus on affordability for our students and their families,” Wubah said. “As the pandemic continues, we’re faced with challenges that are not unique to higher education. The supply chain interruptions are widely known and many of us have experienced long delays and increased prices for goods and services.”

The council of trustees voted to eliminate the application fee for undergraduates and to freeze other fees for the next two years, including the student center maintenance operations and student center expansion fees, the student activity fee and the shuttle bus fee.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors is expected to vote on tuition in April 2022.