Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College are joining a growing list of Pennsylvania colleges and universities suspending face-to-face courses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both colleges announced the move Wednesday.

Millersville President Daniel Wubah said in an email to students and families that all in-person courses will be canceled for a week following spring break, which takes place Saturday through March 20, and then the college will temporarily switch to online or alternative modes of instruction beginning March 21.

The university will then reassess the situation on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, with the exception of those who apply for break housing, students are asked not to return to campus.

F&M's alternative plan will start March 23, after spring break, and run through at least April 3, college spokesman Peter Durantine said. It's possible it could last for the remainder of the semester, Durantine said.

Other universities in the region that have announced similar measures include Shippensburg, Edinboro, Bucknell and Penn State.

“We are focused on ensuring our students finish the semester successfully with as little interruption as possible while safeguarding everyone’s health, safety and welfare,” Wubah wrote.

At Millersville, students who have no other housing options and must remain on campus — international students, for example — can sign up through the university's Department of Housing and Residential Programs' existing break process, Kacskos said.

Dining options, albeit limited, will be available to those who stay, she said.

Between 200 and 300 students are expected to remain on campus, Kacskos said.

At F&M, dining services, the library, facilities operations and the wellness center will remain open, Durantine said. The college is asking meetings in which attendees are required to sit in close quarters, or closer than six feet apart, to be switched to online platforms.