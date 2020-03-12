Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College and Elizabethtown College are joining a growing list of Pennsylvania colleges and universities suspending face-to-face courses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Millersville and F&M announced the move Wednesday, and E-town broke the news Thursday, the same day the state announced its 21st presumptive case, none of which are in Lancaster County.

Daniel Wubah, Millersville's president, said in an email to students and families that all in-person courses will be canceled for a week following spring break, which takes place Saturday through March 20, and then the college will temporarily switch to online or alternative modes of instruction beginning March 30.

The university will then reassess the situation on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, with the exception of those who apply for break housing, students are asked not to return to campus.

Students who have no other housing options and must remain on campus — international students, for example — can sign up through the Millersville's Department of Housing and Residential Programs' existing break process, university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said.

Between 200 and 300 students are expected to remain on campus, Kacskos said.

F&M plans to start remote classes March 23, after spring break, through at least April 3, college spokesman Peter Durantine said. It's possible it could last for the remainder of the semester, Durantine said.

Dining services, the library, facilities operations and the wellness center will remain open, Durantine said. The college is asking meetings in which attendees are required to sit in close quarters, or closer than six feet apart, to be switched to online platforms.

On its website, the college said that a faculty member was recently notified that she had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

F&M said that she isn't experiencing any symptoms but has self-isolated. She taught one class before being notified of the possible exposure and the students from that class will be notified.

Elizabethtown President Cecilia McCormick in a statement posted online Thursday said all face-to-face classes are canceled for Friday through Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, classes will resume online through April 3. In-person courses are expected to resume April 6.

Students, McCormick said, are encouraged to return home as soon as possible. Unless students request for a housing exemption, they won't be allowed back to on-campus housing or residence halls.

Other universities announcing similar measures include Shippensburg, Edinboro, Bucknell and Penn State.