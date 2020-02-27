Three Lancaster County colleges have canceled study abroad trips amid fears over the coronavirus' rapid spread through parts of Asia and Europe.

A Millersville University is recalling a student studying in South Korea. It's also monitoring the situation of another student in an undisclosed country.

Elizabethtown College canceled a spring study abroad trip to China.

And HACC, a community college with five campuses, including one in Lancaster, canceled a travel component for a psychology course that was scheduled to travel to China in May. It also canceled a culinary cource's trip to Italy. It's monitoring two other trips — to Guatemala next week, Serbia in May and Romania in June.

"We understand the value of these experiences, but the safety and well-being of our students is a priority," HACC said. "We will continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and will cancel these courses if there is any risk to our students."

Millersville, Elizabethtown and HACC join a growing number of U.S. colleges and universities pulling students out of study abroad programs over coronavirus concerns.

Schools such as University of Utah and Syracuse, New York, Marquette, Fairfield, Elon and George Mason universities have cancelled, suspended or postponed classes abroad, particularly in South Korea and Italy, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Franklin & Marshall College says it's actively monitoring students overseas.

No Franklin & Marshall College student has been pulled from studying abroad, college spokesman Peter Durantine said. However, “students are kept informed as things develop and the safety and security of the students are the College’s and the programs’ highest priority,” he said.

Sixteen F&M students voluntarily isolated themselves earlier this month as a precaution following a trip to China. No student tested positive for COVID-19.