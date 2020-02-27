Two Lancaster County colleges have canceled study abroad trips amid fears over the coronavirus' rapid spread through parts of Asia and Europe.

A Millersville University is recalling a student studying in South Korea, and Elizabethtown College canceled a spring study abroad trip to China.

Millersville said Wednesday that it's also monitoring the situation of another student in an undisclosed country.

No other details were immediately available.

Millersville and Elizabethtown join a growing number of U.S. colleges and universities pulling students out of study abroad programs over coronavirus concerns.

Schools such as University of Utah and Syracuse, New York, Marquette, Fairfield, Elon and George Mason universities have cancelled, suspended or postponed classes abroad, particularly in South Korea and Italy, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Franklin & Marshall College says it's actively monitoring students overseas.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No Franklin & Marshall College student has been pulled from studying abroad, college spokesman Peter Durantine said. However, “students are kept informed as things develop and the safety and security of the students are the College’s and the programs’ highest priority,” he said.

Sixteen F&M students voluntarily isolated themselves earlier this month as a precaution following a trip to China. No student tested positive for COVID-19.