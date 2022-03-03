Millersville University dropped its mask mandate Tuesday while other Lancaster County colleges like Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will retain their mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines recommend masking indoors only if an area is experiencing high-risk levels of COVID-19. Lancaster County, which has experienced a drop in hospital admissions and total COVID-19 cases, is considered at low risk.

“Based on the CDC guidelines and latest data, including the fact that Millersville University is at its lowest number of cases since 2020, effective today, March 1, masks will be optional both indoors and outdoors at Millersville University,” said university President Daniel Wubah in a statement to the community.

MU’s COVID Monitoring Team will continue to assess campus and community data, according to the statement. If the team finds a spike in cases or risk level, the mask mandate could return.

For now, masks can be worn but are only required in the Health Services’ building.

“It is important to note that while masks are optional, each individual should make their own decision regarding mask usage,” Wubah said. “Please respect others and use compassion if someone chooses to wear or not wear a mask.”

As of Wednesday, Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and Pennsylvania College of Art & Design still have a mandate, according to their websites.

“As students have returned from our mid-semester break from different parts of the country, and due to our commitment to providing students with in-person learning, we will continue with our current mask policy on campus,” said Pennsylvania College of Art & Design spokesperson.