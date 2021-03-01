Classes at Millersville University will be canceled Tuesday, March 2, due to a continued wide-spread network outage on campus, the school announced on Twitter on Monday.

Previously reported:

Millersville University will hold no in-person or virtual classes Monday, March 1, because its network has gone down.

The school posted the following message on its website: "MU’s network is down. It’s impacting wi-fi/internet, Zoom, D2L, campus telephones and additional services. There will be no in-person or virtual classes on 3/1/21. Employees should contact their supervisors to determine on-site or remote work arrangement. Dining services will be open. Essential personnel, including dining should report to work."

No further information was available Sunday night.