Millersville University announced this week that it is planning four in-person commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate this year’s graduates as well as those from 2020 whose commencements were postponed.

“The campus community is looking forward to honoring the extraordinary achievements of our graduates,” said Vilas Prabhu, Millersville’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “After the COVID-19 pandemic changed many of our plans in 2020, we are now looking forward to honoring the Millersville University Classes of 2020 and 2021 by hosting in-person commencement ceremonies in May.”

Details for the four ceremonies are as follows:

— May 6 at 5 p.m.: undergraduate ceremony for spring and winter 2020 graduates.

— May 7 at 5 p.m.: graduate ceremony for spring 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.

— May 8 at 10 a.m.: undergraduate ceremony for spring 2021 college of Arts, Humanities aand Social Sciences; and Lombardo College of Business graduates.

— May 8 at 3 p.m.; undergraduate ceremony for spring 2021 College of Education and Human Services and College of Science and Technology graduates.

All ceremonies will be held outdoors in Biemesderfer Stadium, rain or shine. The university is implementing safety measures such as social distancing, limiting potential touchpoints, required face coverings and registration and tickets required for all graduates and guests.

The university is creating an alternate plan if it needs to host the ceremonies as live-streamed virtual events.

“Throughout the planning process, safety precautions have been at the forefront and will continue to aid our decision-making in regards to public health and safety and in compliance with government directives,” Prabhu said.

For more details, visit Millersville's commencement website.