Students living in Millersville University’s three newest dormitories may get a 10% break on rent starting this fall.

Millersville expects to save $50 million over 27 years by acquiring the three residence halls from a nonprofit corporation that constructed the buildings.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education board of governors approved the acquisition, estimated at $146 million, at its quarterly meeting Thursday, at which it also approved a tuition freeze for the third consecutive year.

Totaling 495,000 square feet and containing 1,900 beds, the Villages were built in three phases by Student Services Inc., on property leased from the university beginning in 2013. In fall 2019, occupancy in the residence halls were at 98%; however, the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning has cut revenues significantly.

As a cost-saving measure, Millersville University will use the state system’s bond financing to purchase the residence halls, a move that’s expected to save almost $2 million a year until the bond is paid off in 2048. The residence halls originally cost $180 million.

The university expects to save money because the interest rate will drop from 4.95% to 2.8%.

Millersville spokeswoman Janet Kacskos likened it to “refinancing your house to save money.”

Guilbert Brown, the university’s vice president for finance and administration, said the acquisition “makes sense during these challenging fiscal times.”

With the savings, the university expects to reduce room rates at the Villages by 10% in the fall, pending approval from the university’s council of trustees.

Meanwhile, in-state tuition will remain $9,570 for 15 credits per semester. Millersville, Shippensburg and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are the three state-owned universities that charge tuition per credit.